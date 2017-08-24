Thursday

24th Aug 2017

Ticker

Poll shows tight race in Norway's upcoming elections

By

Less than three weeks before parliamentary elections on 11 September, Norwegian polls point to a close race between conservative prime minister Erna Solberg's minority right-wing government and the centre-left opposition, led by labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere. This potentially leaves the role of kingmaker to a large group of smaller parties. Nationen newspaper's poll on Thursday showed 32% support for Stoere, up 6% over the summer, while 29% support Solberg.

Opinion

Refugees in limbo on Greek island

Out of sight and out of space: a volunteer documents the conditions, and the state of limbo experienced by refugees on the Greek island of Chios.

Opinion

Managing migration: a European responsibility

"The EU now needs to bring its weight to bear, to ensure non-EU countries cooperate on taking back their nationals arriving as economic migrants", writes migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

News in Brief

  1. Macron slams EU posted workers rules
  2. Germany asks EU to strengthen foreign takeover rules
  4. Air Berlin insolvency talks begin amid 'stitch-up' accusation
  5. EU calls on Serbia and Macedonia to remain calm
  6. Schulz wants US to remove nuclear weapons from Germany
  7. Ukraine and Russia to announce another ceasefire
  8. EU to investigate Monsanto-Bayer merger

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  3. EU2017EEFuture-Themed Digital Painting Competition Welcomes Artists - Deadline 31 Aug
  4. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  5. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  6. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  7. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  8. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  9. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  11. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  12. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference