The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced Thursday that in the 12 months preceding March 2017 net migration to the UK was 246,000, down from 327,000 in the same period the year before. Some 588,000 people moved to the UK, while 342,000 left the country. ONS said the figures "indicate that the EU referendum result may be influencing people’s decision to migrate into and out of the UK".