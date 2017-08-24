Ticker
EU and Poland lock horns on migrant quotas
By EUOBSERVER
A European Commission spokesman said "absolutely not" in Brussels on Thursday when asked if the Commission would stop legal action against Poland over migrant quotas in line with fresh Polish demands. He said Poland should "comply with decisions they themselves have taken". Poland, in 2015, agreed to take in some 6,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy, but the ruling Law and Justice party boycotted the accord after winning power.