Thursday

24th Aug 2017

Ticker

EU and Poland lock horns on migrant quotas

A European Commission spokesman said "absolutely not" in Brussels on Thursday when asked if the Commission would stop legal action against Poland over migrant quotas in line with fresh Polish demands. He said Poland should "comply with decisions they themselves have taken". Poland, in 2015, agreed to take in some 6,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy, but the ruling Law and Justice party boycotted the accord after winning power.

You can't escape 'The Future is Europe'

Love it or loath it, a graffiti slogan by Belgian artist NovaDead in the dreary EU quarter in Brussels contains a "powerful" message, its sponsors said.

Opinion

Refugees in limbo on Greek island

Out of sight and out of space: a volunteer documents the conditions, and the state of limbo experienced by refugees on the Greek island of Chios.

Opinion

Managing migration: a European responsibility

"The EU now needs to bring its weight to bear, to ensure non-EU countries cooperate on taking back their nationals arriving as economic migrants", writes migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  2. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  3. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  4. EU2017EEFuture-Themed Digital Painting Competition Welcomes Artists - Deadline 31 Aug
  5. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  7. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  9. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  10. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  12. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer