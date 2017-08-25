Friday

25th Aug 2017

Ticker

Greece expects first migrant returns next month

By

EU countries are set to begin returning migrants to Greece. The country's migration minister, Yannis Mouzalas, told the Guardian that he expects the returns "to begin over the next month". Germany has reportedly made nearly 400 resettlement requests, with the UK, France, the Netherlands and Norway also seeking to return migrants. Greece, as the first entry point, is required by the so-called Dublin regulation to accept the returnees.

Investigation

EU probe into VW loan remains opaque

EU anti-fraud agency and European Investment Bank tight-lipped on report that said Volkswagen deceived the bank when acquiring a €400 million loan.

Focus

Estonia tests water for own virtual currency

Following the success of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, some in the Baltic nation propose introducing their own version for their e-residents. But what about the euro?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  2. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  3. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  4. EU2017EEFuture-Themed Digital Painting Competition Welcomes Artists - Deadline 31 Aug
  5. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  7. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  9. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  10. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  12. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer