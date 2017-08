By EUOBSERVER

A spokeswoman for the European Commission, Lucia Caudet, did not want to "make any value or technical judgement" on whether Volkswagen (VW) could fulfil its promise of fixing all 8.5 million diesel cars that have defeat devices by autumn. VW still has 3.3 million cars to fix in under four weeks. There is no sanction if VW misses the deadline, but "consumer trust is at stake here", Caudet said.