Tuesday

29th Aug 2017

Hungary to start work on Russian nuclear plant next year

By

Work to extend the Russian-built nuclear plant in Paks, in central Hungary, will start next year, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. "The real construction work will start in January and nothing will stop the investment from now on," he said after a meeting between Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Russian president Vladimir Putin. The project was approved by the European Commission in March.

Macron wants asylum claims to start in Africa

The French president hosted a mini-summit with leaders from Chad, Libya and Niger, along with Germany, Italy and Spain. Among the proposals is a plan to set up safe zones in Niger and Chad to initiate asylum claims.

Let's get serious, EU tells UK

EU and British negotiators started the third round of Brexit talks amid growing disagreement on how the process is going.

EU and Africa leaders in migrant talks

France is hosting a mini-summit on Monday in Paris with leaders from Germany, Italy, Spain, Chad, Niger and Libya. The talks will likely cover broad discussions on migration, security and development.

Schulz mauls Merkel as German vote nears

Merkel has “lost touch” with ordinary people, does not know how to handle Dieselgate, and is too soft on Turkey, her main election rival has said.

