By EUOBSERVER

More and more small and medium-sized German banks are merging to stave off competition and low interest rates, according to bank industry regulators Bundesbank and BaFin. They said on Wednesday that some 10% of the 1,500 smaller banks are in merger talks, with around half considering mergers in the medium-term. A Bundesbank board member was quoted by Reuters as saying: "Mergers and acquisitions are becoming more and more attractive".