By EUOBSERVER

Swiss president Doris Leuthard on Monday offered for her country to act as a mediator to resolve the North Korea crisis, including by hosting ministerial talks, Reuters reported. Since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice, there has been a small group of neutral Swiss and Swedish troops deployed on the demarcation zone, to oversee that South Korea-US military drills do not deviate from stated defensive aims.