By EUOBSERVER

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that "a lot more substantial work needs to be done" in Brexit discussions. After meeting with Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, Barnier said the EU's aim is to ensure that the Common Travel Area between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and the Good Friday agreement are not effected by Brexit. Coveney reiterated that Ireland is in a "uniquely vulnerable" position after Brexit.