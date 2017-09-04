Monday

4th Sep 2017

Ticker

Barnier: More substantial work is needed in Brexit talks

By

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that "a lot more substantial work needs to be done" in Brexit discussions. After meeting with Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, Barnier said the EU's aim is to ensure that the Common Travel Area between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and the Good Friday agreement are not effected by Brexit. Coveney reiterated that Ireland is in a "uniquely vulnerable" position after Brexit.

UK dismisses €54bn EU bill report

David Davis denied report that the UK prime minister had agreed to an exit bill, saying the EU commission risked making itself look "silly".

Agenda

EU court to rule on migrant quotas This Week

A court ruling on migrant relocations will spotlight on one of the EU bloc's most divisive issues this week. The North Korea crisis will also pose a test for EU foreign policy.

