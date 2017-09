By EUOBSERVER

Charles Tannock, an MEP from Britain's ruling Conservative party, has got an Irish passport in protest at Brexit. He told the Irish Times, a newspaper, on Monday he was "quite ashamed to be British in many ways" due to the "petty nationalism, the triumphalism" of Brexit. Tannock's grandmother was born in Dublin. Applications for Irish passports from UK nationals rose by 68% in the first quarter of this year.