By EUOBSERVER

Nineteen foreign banks will need to create new holding companies in the EU to consolidate their subsidiaries and branches so that they can be more easily scrutinised by regulators, according to a European Commission proposal seen by the Reuters news agency. The list includes Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Nomura Holdings, and Royal Bank of Canada.