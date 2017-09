By EUOBSERVER

The UK is willing to pay €1.3 billion a year to stay in Horizon 2020, an EU science programme, after it leaves the bloc, The Times, a British newspaper, reported Monday. It said the UK would also pay €50 million to €150 million a year to take part in EU satellite programmes Galileo (GPS) and Copernicus (earth observation). The proposals are to be published in a British position paper Wednesday.