By

German chancellor Angela Merkel, hoping to be re-elected on 24 September, announced Monday that the government will increase an anti-pollution fund to €1 billion. Half of the fund will be financed by automakers, who increased pollution by designing cars that passed emissions tests, but were much dirtier on the road. The so-called Dieselgate scandal has become an election topic, with Merkel's opponents accusing her of being soft on the industry.

The next coalition will likely be split on Norway's ties to the EU, with potential coalition partners on both sides wanting to end the EEA deal currently regulating the country's relations with the bloc.

Turkish foreign minister said German chancellor's call to end EU accession talks was "same rhetoric as racist parties".

News in Brief

  1. Commission to propose banning most data restrictions
  2. Kosovo parties form coalition government
  3. Catalonia 'ready' to collect taxes after referendum
  4. Germany to spend €1bn on improving air quality
  5. EU to put foreign banks under extra scrutiny
  6. British MEP gets Irish passport due to Brexit
  7. UK to pay €1.3bn to stay in EU science club
  8. Barnier: More substantial work is needed in Brexit talks

