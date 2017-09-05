Ticker
Commission to propose banning most data restrictions
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will propose banning most national restrictions on cross-border flows of data within the EU, according to a draft regulation leaked to Politico. The undated draft text said only restrictions "justified on grounds of public security" may be allowed. Member states would have to inform the Commission of such justifications. The proposal is part of the Commission's attempt to create a European "free flow of data".