By EUOBSERVER

Eggs tainted with fipronil, a harmful insecticide, have now been detected in 24 out of 28 EU states and in 40 countries worldwide, according to German press agency DPA. Lithuania, Portugal, Cyprus, and Croatia were the only EU states with a clean bill of health, the European Commission said, with EU farm ministers to discuss the affair, which first came to light in the summer, in Tallinn on Tuesday.