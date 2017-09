By EUOBSERVER

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has issued a veiled threat to expand the conflict in east Ukraine if the US supplied Ukraine with weapons. "It's hard to imagine how the self-declared republics would respond. Perhaps they would deploy weapons to other conflict zones," he said at a BRICS summit in China on Tuesday. The "self-declared republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk are two Russia-armed and controlled territories in east Ukraine.