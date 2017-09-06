Wednesday

6th Sep 2017

Ticker

German comedian threatens Merkel with legal action

German comedian Jan Boehmermann, who had written a poem last year poking fun at Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has threatened legal action against German chancellor Angela Merkel. The poem sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two nations following Erdogan's demand to investigate the comedian. Boehmermann is upset because of Merkel's weak response in coming to his defence. Merkel had described the poem as "purposefully offensive", which Boehmermann wants retracted.

Opinion

EU election observers play vital role

A Kenyan court decision to nullify presidential elections should not call into question the usefulness of international election observation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  2. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  3. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  4. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  5. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  6. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  7. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  9. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  11. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List