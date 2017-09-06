By EUOBSERVER

German comedian Jan Boehmermann, who had written a poem last year poking fun at Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has threatened legal action against German chancellor Angela Merkel. The poem sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two nations following Erdogan's demand to investigate the comedian. Boehmermann is upset because of Merkel's weak response in coming to his defence. Merkel had described the poem as "purposefully offensive", which Boehmermann wants retracted.