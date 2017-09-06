Wednesday

Sweden has more deadly shootings per capita when compared to neighbouring countries, according to a study from Malmo University, Karolinska Hospital and Stockholm University. They noted Sweden has four to five times more gun violence than Norway and Germany. One of the researchers told Swedish radio that the reasons for the higher violence remains a mystery, noting instead that it mainly takes place among males aged between 15 to 29.

EU Parliament chief calls for 'good budget'

Antonio Tajani said that "more political decisions" are needed to tackle youth unemployment, illegal migration and terrorism ahead of the next European elections.

EU election observers play vital role

A Kenyan court decision to nullify presidential elections should not call into question the usefulness of international election observation.

