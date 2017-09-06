Ticker
Swedish gun crime higher than neighbouring countries
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden has more deadly shootings per capita when compared to neighbouring countries, according to a study from Malmo University, Karolinska Hospital and Stockholm University. They noted Sweden has four to five times more gun violence than Norway and Germany. One of the researchers told Swedish radio that the reasons for the higher violence remains a mystery, noting instead that it mainly takes place among males aged between 15 to 29.