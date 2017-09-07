Thursday

Czech MPs lift immunity of prime minister candidate

By

Czech lawmakers lifted the parliamentary immunity of billionaire Andrej Babis on Wednesday, so he can be investigated for allegedly misusing EU funds in 2007. The ANO movement's populist leader, tipped to win October's general election, denied wrongdoing. Authorities say Babis deliberately excluded the Stork Nest farm from his Agrofert company to make it eligible for a two-million-euro EU subsidy, then placed it back in the conglomerate after receiving the funds.

Catalan authorities call independence vote

After a tense session, the regional parliament adopted a bill organising a referendum on 1 October. The Spanish government has promised a "serene but firm" response to prevent the vote.

Opinion

Supplying arms to Ukraine would be a mistake

The only viable option to avoid a revival of the war involves keeping the Ukraine conflict frozen with only partial implementation of the Minsk accords.

