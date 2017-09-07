By EUOBSERVER

Czech lawmakers lifted the parliamentary immunity of billionaire Andrej Babis on Wednesday, so he can be investigated for allegedly misusing EU funds in 2007. The ANO movement's populist leader, tipped to win October's general election, denied wrongdoing. Authorities say Babis deliberately excluded the Stork Nest farm from his Agrofert company to make it eligible for a two-million-euro EU subsidy, then placed it back in the conglomerate after receiving the funds.