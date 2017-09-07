By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel told voters Wednesday, ahead of the national elections on 24 September, to avoid voting in another coalition that includes a left-wing alliance with her conservative CDU party."Our country can't afford experiments - especially in these turbulent times," she said at a rally near Berlin. The Socialists, the far-left Die Linke and the Greens are mulling a possible coalition in a future federal government under Merkel's rule.