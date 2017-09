By EUOBSERVER

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz, the main contenders in the German elections, of "Nazism" after they said the EU should end Turkey accession talks over his authoritarian rule. "This is Nazism and fascism", Erdogan told a party rally Wednesday. He urged EU leaders at an upcoming summit to "bravely" say if they still wanted Turkey as an ally.