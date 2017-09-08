Friday

8th Sep 2017

UK prime minister declines public address to MEPs

UK prime minister Theresa May has declined an invitation from president Antonio Tajani to address the European Parliament's plenary about Brexit, opting instead for a meeting with political group leaders in private, British media reported Friday. "The prime minister has confirmed to president Tajani that she would be happy to address the conference of presidents," said a Downing Street spokesperson, referring to the forum of political group leaders.

EU intelligence agency not a priority

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security, says any desire to set up an EU intelligence agency would be a distraction from the more pressing work needed to address current terrorist threats.

