By EUOBSERVER

Three EU countries are in the top 10 of this year's Expat Insider index: Portugal (5th), Malta (7th) and Spain (10th). The index is based on online surveys among expats. Climate, however, was not the sole determining factor: Mediterranean countries Italy (60th) and Greece (65th) were placed in the bottom 10. The results may be used in the race to host the two London-based EU agencies after Brexit.