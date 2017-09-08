Ticker
Spanish government fears violence in Catalonia
By EUOBSERVER
The Spanish government is worried that "blood is shed on the streets" of Catalonia, its spokesman said, after Spain's Constitutional Tribunal said an independence referendum planned for 1 October by the Catalan government is illegal, and the state prosecutor asked Catalan police to prevent the vote. He said that the government would be ready to use Article 155 of the Constitution, which allows "necessary means" to protect the state's interests.