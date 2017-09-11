Monday

11th Sep 2017

Norwegians vote on Monday in closest election in decades

On the eve of Norwegian elections, polls predicted the closest election in decades with just a tiny lead for the ruling conservative leader, Erna Solberg, and her coalition partners. Voting continues on Monday with the result expected by the early hours of Tuesday. If Labour wins and forms a government based on the Greens, it could affect oil exploration. The Greens demand an end to petroleum production within 15 years.

UK influence drops at EU parliament

British MEPs, with one or two exceptions, are slipping in influence, whereas the Germans and the Italians have gained, according to a Brussels-based NGO.

Budget MEP accuses Orban's aide of political interference

The budgetary control committee chair has complained in letter to the EU parliament and commission presidents that Hungary has tried to prevent her from a seeing an EU-funded railway in the Hungarian PM's village.

EU intelligence agency not a priority

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security, says any desire to set up an EU intelligence agency would be a distraction from the more pressing work needed to address current terrorist threats.

