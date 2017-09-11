By EUOBSERVER

Non-aligned Sweden starts its biggest military exercise in over 20 years Monday, assisted by a large contingent of US troops and forces from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania and Norway. Russia's Zapad-2017 exercise also begins this week, involving Russian and Belarusian military forces. "As there are two major exercises at the same time there is always the risk of incidents," expert in military issues Joergen Elfving warned on Swedish Radio.