Catalonia marks national day amid independence vote tension
By EUOBSERVER
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather across the Catalan region on Monday, celebrating their national day. The marches will add to current tensions with Madrid. Separatist Catalan leaders face fines and suspension from office over their decision to hold an independence referendum on 1 October, declared illegal by Spain's authorities. The Spanish Constitutional Tribunal asked that Catalan mayors avoid taking part in the referendum.