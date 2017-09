By EUOBSERVER

Sales of diamonds from Zimbabwe in 2013 and 2014 in Belgium likely violated EU sanctions because one of the sellers, Zimbabwean firm Anjin, was jointly owned by Zimbabwe Defence Industries, which remains on an EU blacklist, Global Witness, a London-based NGO, said on Monday. It said two other Zimbabwean diamond companies - Kusena Diamonds and Jinan - also have clandestine links to the military and to Zimbabwe's feared intelligence services.