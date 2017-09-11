Ticker
Thousands rally for independence vote in Barcelona
By EUOBSERVER
Thousands of people gathered in Barcelona Monday to celebrate the Diada, the Catalan national day, amid tensions with the Spanish government over a planned independence referendum on 1 October. The demonstration is considered a test for the separatists after the government and the Constitutional Tribunal said that the vote would be illegal. On Monday, mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau said she would do "everything possible" to allow people to vote.