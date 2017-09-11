By EUOBSERVER

Norway's conservative leader during four years, Erna Solberg, looks set to continue as PM, according to the first exit polls published at 21:00 Monday evening. The Labour party came first with 27.3 percent, but not enough to secure a change of government despite good results for it's allied parties. Solberg's party came in second with 26.2 percent, but her majority depends on two smaller parties passing the 4 percent threshold.