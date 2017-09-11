Ticker
Solberg re-elected prime minister of Norway, first exit poll
By EUOBSERVER
Norway's conservative leader during four years, Erna Solberg, looks set to continue as PM, according to the first exit polls published at 21:00 Monday evening. The Labour party came first with 27.3 percent, but not enough to secure a change of government despite good results for it's allied parties. Solberg's party came in second with 26.2 percent, but her majority depends on two smaller parties passing the 4 percent threshold.