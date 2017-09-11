Monday

11th Sep 2017

Solberg re-elected prime minister of Norway, first exit poll

Norway's conservative leader during four years, Erna Solberg, looks set to continue as PM, according to the first exit polls published at 21:00 Monday evening. The Labour party came first with 27.3 percent, but not enough to secure a change of government despite good results for it's allied parties. Solberg's party came in second with 26.2 percent, but her majority depends on two smaller parties passing the 4 percent threshold.

EU brushes off UN criticism of Libya policy

The European Commission is becoming more defensive of its policies following a string of criticisms from NGOs and the UN's high commissioner for human rights.

Juncker to outline EU vision This WEEK

Commission chief to kick off the political season with a new vision for the future of Europe as he begins the last full year of his term.

