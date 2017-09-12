Tuesday

12th Sep 2017

Ticker

French to protest Macron's planned labour reforms

French president Emmanuel Macron faces major street protests on Tuesday, as the country's second biggest trade union, CGT, leads demonstrations against his planned labour reforms that aim to achieve greater flexibility on the labour market. Macron sees the reforms as necessary to modernise France, while union workers were perplexed by his recent comments that he would not "yield anything, either to the lazy, the cynics or the extremes".

Smugglers test migrant Black Sea route to Romania

Several hundred migrants and asylum seekers have arrived from Turkey to Romania in the past few weeks. Frontex, the EU's border agency, says the spike does not mean the route is reopening.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey snubs Nato with Russian arms deal
  2. Spanish constitutional court suspends Catalan transition law
  3. Nicolas Bay to take over EP far-right group from Le Pen
  4. Corbyn calls for UK to preserve 'full access' to EU single market
  5. Poland says Germany owes €717bn in WW2 damages
  6. Finland's PM ready to raise refugee quota
  8. Solberg re-elected prime minister of Norway, first exit poll

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  2. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  3. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  4. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  5. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  6. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  7. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  8. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  9. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  10. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  12. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency