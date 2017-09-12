Ticker
French to protest Macron's planned labour reforms
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron faces major street protests on Tuesday, as the country's second biggest trade union, CGT, leads demonstrations against his planned labour reforms that aim to achieve greater flexibility on the labour market. Macron sees the reforms as necessary to modernise France, while union workers were perplexed by his recent comments that he would not "yield anything, either to the lazy, the cynics or the extremes".