Tuesday

12th Sep 2017

Ticker

Corbyn calls for UK to preserve 'full access' to EU single market

By

UK opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn will call for the UK to retain "full access" to the EU single market in a speech Tuesday, the Guardian reported. Corbyn will tell a trade union conference that Labour wants a "jobs-first Brexit" that guarantees full access to the European market. Labour has been scrambling to come up with a coherent Brexit policy that distinguishes them from the Conservative's hard Brexit line.

UK parliament passes Brexit bill

The EU Withdrawal Bill passed by 326 votes to 290 in the House of Commons, but Conservative MPs warned that controversial plans for the government to overturn EU laws by executive order would have to be scrapped.

EU parliament wary of pan-European lists

MEPs working on the future composition of the post-Brexit European Parliament say there is no legal basis to create a system of pan-EU euro-deputies.

MEPs and states scrap over lawmaking powers

Stalled negotiations will begin again in Strasbourg over how to determine some procedures in EU lawmaking, which are ultimately about how much power the EU parliament has.

News in Brief

  1. Nicolas Bay to take over EP far-right group from Le Pen
  2. Corbyn calls for UK to preserve 'full access' to EU single market
  3. Poland says Germany owes €717bn in WW2 damages
  4. Finland's PM ready to raise refugee quota
  5. French to protest Macron's planned labour reforms
  6. Solberg re-elected prime minister of Norway, first exit poll
  7. Thousands rally for independence vote in Barcelona
  8. Google goes to EU court against fine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  2. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  3. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  4. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  5. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  6. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  7. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  8. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  9. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  10. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  11. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  12. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism