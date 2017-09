By EUOBSERVER

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipila has said he would be ready to temporarily raise Finland's refugee quota to 2000, speaking to Yle public radio. Finland has already taken in over 2000 asylum seekers, almost all prescribed by the EU quota scheme. Finland's governing coalition agreed to accept 750 refugees in 2018, but the PM signalled a willingness to do more. Coalition partners, Blue Reform, are opposed to the idea, however.