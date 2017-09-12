By EUOBSERVER

Turkey has signed a deal to buy €2bn of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles instead of Western-made alternatives in a snub to Nato allies. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader, had complained that the alternatives were too expensive. The deal also comes amid a Turkish-US dispute over the extradition from the US of Erdogan's political nemesis - Islamic guru Fethullah Gulen - and a Turkey-EU dispute over Erdogan's human rights abuses.