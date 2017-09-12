Tuesday

12th Sep 2017

Ticker

Turkey snubs Nato with Russian arms deal

By

Turkey has signed a deal to buy €2bn of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles instead of Western-made alternatives in a snub to Nato allies. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader, had complained that the alternatives were too expensive. The deal also comes amid a Turkish-US dispute over the extradition from the US of Erdogan's political nemesis - Islamic guru Fethullah Gulen - and a Turkey-EU dispute over Erdogan's human rights abuses.

Smugglers test migrant Black Sea route to Romania

Several hundred migrants and asylum seekers have arrived from Turkey to Romania in the past few weeks. Frontex, the EU's border agency, says the spike does not mean the route is reopening.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey snubs Nato with Russian arms deal
  2. Spanish constitutional court suspends Catalan transition law
  3. Nicolas Bay to take over EP far-right group from Le Pen
  4. Corbyn calls for UK to preserve 'full access' to EU single market
  5. Poland says Germany owes €717bn in WW2 damages
  6. Finland's PM ready to raise refugee quota
  7. French to protest Macron's planned labour reforms
  8. Solberg re-elected prime minister of Norway, first exit poll

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  2. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  3. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  4. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  5. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  6. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  7. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  8. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  9. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  10. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  12. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency