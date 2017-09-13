Ticker
French security bill threatens rights, says NGO
By EUOBSERVER
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said France's draft counter-terrorism bill will grant the executive far-reaching powers and move a number of emergency powers into ordinary law. The NGO said the bill empowers prefects, the interior minister's local representatives, to designate public spaces as security zones without any judicial oversight. The bill was approved by the French Senate over the summer and is set to be ratified on 25 September.