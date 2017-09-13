Ticker
Juncker proposes new EU framework for investment screening
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September) said that a new EU framework for foreign investment screening should be set up to protect Europe's strategic assets and businesses from hostile foreign takeovers. He promised deep examination and debate in cases of foreign invesment in strategic sectors. "It is a political responsibility to protect our collective security," Juncker said.