By EUOBSERVER

European Commission chief Juncker said Wednesday in his state of the union speech the EU executive seeks to set up a new European Cybersecurity Agency to better protect Europe from cyber-attacks. Juncker said over 4,000 cyber-attacks a day had been detected last year, and that 80 percent of businesses were effected. "Cyber-attacks are sometimes more dangerous for stability of democracy and economy than guns and tanks," he said.