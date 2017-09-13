Ticker
Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that Turkey cannot join the EU in the near future. "Rule of law, justice and fundamental values have top priority [in accession process] and that rules out EU membership for Turkey in the foreseeable future," the commission president said, adding that the EU will always "stretch out a hand" towards Turkey. He also pleaded with Ankara to release journalists from its jails.