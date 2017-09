By EUOBSERVER

Manfred Weber, an MEP from Germany's ruling centre-right CDU party, who is also chair of the EU parliament's biggest group, the EPP, has called for Europe to halt the construction of a Russian-German gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2. "We should stop Nord Stream 2 because our security, dear friends, is a bigger priority than making money," he said in Strasbourg on Wednesday, repeating previous appeals.