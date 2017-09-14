By EUOBSERVER

EU home affairs ministers, meeting in Brussels on Thursday, are to debate a proposal to allow Schengen-zone countries to reintroduce internal border checks for longer periods, using terrorism, and not migration flows, as a reason for internal controls, reports AFP. Germany, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Norway reintroduced border controls in 2016 to cope with a massive migrant influx, but must end them on 11 November unless the scheme changes.