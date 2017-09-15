Friday

Schaeuble advises the ECB to be cautious

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has advised the European Central Bank (ECB) to be cautious when reducing the size of its bond-buying programme, "so that financial markets do not react over-nervously." Schaeuble, who had been critical of the ECB, said in an interview to the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that "the extraordinary monetary policy with low interest rates and bond-buying was necessary to overcome the economic crisis."

Greece keen to keep EU cybersecurity agency

Greek official welcomed proposal to give the agency a bigger role, downplayed its kitchen sink problems, and said he was himself the victim of a computer virus.

EU commission changes gear on trade

The EU executive seeks new deals with Australia and New Zealand, while aiming to overhaul the global investment protection system. It also wants to screen foreign investments.

  1. EU aims to conclude new Greek bailout review by end of the year
  2. London police investigating alleged terrorist incident
  3. Catalan leaders call on Spanish king and PM for dialogue
  5. Germany's Social Democrats down in polls
  6. UK business urges quick Brexit deal
  7. EU strengthens sanctions on North Korea
  8. New rules for EU commissioners' ethics welcomed

  1. German minister looks to relax EU sanctions on Russia
  3. EU drafts tough conditions for Russia pipeline
  5. EU deadline on refugee pledges misses mark
  6. Juncker: Catalonia's independence vote must be legal
  7. A new and practical way of stopping EU law violations
  8. EU preparing to screen Chinese investments