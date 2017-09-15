By EUOBSERVER

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has advised the European Central Bank (ECB) to be cautious when reducing the size of its bond-buying programme, "so that financial markets do not react over-nervously." Schaeuble, who had been critical of the ECB, said in an interview to the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that "the extraordinary monetary policy with low interest rates and bond-buying was necessary to overcome the economic crisis."