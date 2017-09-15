Friday

15th Sep 2017

Ticker

Catalan leaders call on Spanish king and PM for dialogue

By

Catalan leaders have written to Spanish king Felipe VI and prime minister Mariano Rajoy, calling for "an open and unconditional dialogue" ahead of the independence referendum planned for 1 October. The president and vice-president of the Catalan government, the speaker of the Catalan parliament and the mayor of Barcelona want to discuss the conditions of the vote, which the Spanish government and constitutional court have said is illegal.

Interview

Greece keen to keep EU cybersecurity agency

Greek official welcomed proposal to give the agency a bigger role, downplayed its kitchen sink problems, and said he was himself the victim of a computer virus.

EU commission changes gear on trade

The EU executive seeks new deals with Australia and New Zealand, while aiming to overhaul the global investment protection system. It also wants to screen foreign investments.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  3. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  4. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  5. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  7. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  8. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  9. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  10. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  11. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  12. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis

Latest News

  1. German minister looks to relax EU sanctions on Russia
  2. Greece keen to keep EU cybersecurity agency
  3. EU drafts tough conditions for Russia pipeline
  4. EU commission changes gear on trade
  5. EU deadline on refugee pledges misses mark
  6. Juncker: Catalonia's independence vote must be legal
  7. A new and practical way of stopping EU law violations
  8. EU preparing to screen Chinese investments