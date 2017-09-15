By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish government has given Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont 48 hours to accept Madrid's control over the region's spending for salaries, the health and education systems, and social services, otherwise the government will take the decision itself. Spain's budget minister, Cristobal Montoro, said he wants to prevent "a single euro paying for anything illegal, related to" the independence referendum planned for 1 October.