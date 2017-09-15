Friday

Turkey frees and expels French journalist

Loup Bureau, a French journalist detained in Turkey since July, will "soon" be freed and expelled, his lawyer said on Friday. Bureau was charged with supporting terrorism after reporting on Kurdish armed groups at the Syrian border. On Wednesday, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had called on Turkey to "let our journalists go." Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist, who is still in prison as of February, is charged with espionage.

Greek official welcomed proposal to give the agency a bigger role, downplayed its kitchen sink problems, and said he was himself the victim of a computer virus.

The EU executive seeks new deals with Australia and New Zealand, while aiming to overhaul the global investment protection system. It also wants to screen foreign investments.

News in Brief

  1. London underground attack was to 'cause significant harm'
  3. Spanish government to take control of Catalan budget
  4. EU aims to conclude new Greek bailout review by end of the year
  5. London police investigating alleged terrorist incident
  6. Catalan leaders call on Spanish king and PM for dialogue
  7. Schaeuble advises the ECB to be cautious
  8. Germany's Social Democrats down in polls

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  3. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  4. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  5. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  7. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  8. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  9. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  10. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  11. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  12. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis