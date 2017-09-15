By EUOBSERVER

Loup Bureau, a French journalist detained in Turkey since July, will "soon" be freed and expelled, his lawyer said on Friday. Bureau was charged with supporting terrorism after reporting on Kurdish armed groups at the Syrian border. On Wednesday, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had called on Turkey to "let our journalists go." Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist, who is still in prison as of February, is charged with espionage.