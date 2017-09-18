Ticker
UK wants to remain in Europol after Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
Britain is planning a new security treaty with the EU. It will propose remaining in Europol, the EU's police agency, Eurojust, the bloc's judicial cooperation, the Schengen information system, which forwards alerts on criminals and terrorists, and the European arrest warrant, which allows the return of wanted suspects to the country they fled from. Brexit secretary David Davis said Sunday that the fight against terror should continue smoothly after Brexit.