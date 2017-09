By EUOBSERVER

Some 2,400 people came to Greece via Turkey in September so far, the ANA-MPA news agency has reported. Frontex, the EU border agency, said 4,200 came in August, a 25% hike on August last year. It said 2,400 people also came to Spain in August, a 100% hike. Most people are still coming via Italy - 4,500 last month - but the Italian figure was a near-record low Frontex said.